Oil shares weigh on European shares as Doha deal fails

* FTSEurofirst 300 steady
* TUI leads travel stocks higher after upgrade
* Reckitt rises after earnings update
* Caixabank falls after launching bid for Banco BPI
By Alistair Smout and Danilo Masoni
LONDON/MILAN, April 18 European shares steadied
on Monday after a weak open, with oil stocks weighing on the
market as crude prices tumbled after a meeting by major
exporters in Doha collapsed without a deal to freeze output.
The STOXX Europe Oil and Gas index slipped 0.8
percent, making it the top sectoral loser. Shares in Royal Dutch
Shell, Total and Eni were all down
nearly 2 percent.
A deal to freeze oil output by OPEC and non-OPEC producers
fell apart on Sunday after Saudi Arabia demanded that Iran join
in despite calls on Riyadh to save the agreement and help prop
up crude prices.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index touched its
lowest intraday level since Wednesday, before turning higher to
trade flat at 1,350.95, following U.S. shares up in afternoon
trade.
The index remains over 13 percent off of lows hit in
February, after concerns over a slump in oil prices and China's
growth knocked European stocks back nearly 20 percent in the
first few weeks of the year.
"Although we reacted to the downside on the news yesterday,
the broader market has recovered," said Atif Latif, director of
Guardian Stockbrokers, referring to the OPEC meeting.
"The overall market is starting to absorb this news more
easily than we have seen over the last few months, despite
volatility in oil and oil and gas shares."
The rise up from the day's lows was aided by stocks that
benefit from a low oil price.
Travel and leisure stocks rose 0.6 percent, helped
by the fall in crude prices as oil is a major input cost for
airlines and tour operators.
Travel operator TUI was the leading gainer in the
sector. It was last up 3.2 percent after Berenberg upgraded the
stock to buy from hold.
"TUI continues to deliver a superior performance within its
tour operation business. This is reflected in a stronger
top-line evolution and also it has had a superior cash
generation for shareholders," analysts at Berenberg said in a
note.
Auto stocks also rose, led by a 2 percent rise in
BMW after Goldman Sachs upgraded its rating on the
stock to "buy" from "sell".
Spain's Caixabank tumbled 3.4 percent, the top
individual faller on the FTSEurofirst 300, after it said it was
making a fresh takeover offer worth around $1 billion for the 56
percent of Portuguese lender Banco BPI that it does
not already own.
Chipmakers such as ARM Holdings and Dialog
Semiconductor fell 3 and 3.5 percent respectively.
Traders linked the drop to a report in the Nikkei business daily
saying that tech giant Apple will continue its reduced
production of iPhones in light of sluggish sales..
