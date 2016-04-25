European shares fall from three-month high as EDF slumps

(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
* FTSEurofirst 300 falls back
* Germany underperforms after weak Ifo
* EDF drops on capital raising plans
* Philips sees possible lighting IPO drag on shares
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, April 25 European shares fell further
below last week's three-month high on Monday, as weak mining
stocks and a drop in French utility EDF weighed on the
market.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
0.4 percent at 1,366.99 points, nearly 2 percent off last
Thursday's peak, which was its highest level since January.
Germany's DAX was down 0.5 percent after a report
showed German business morale fell in April. The German Ifo
business climate index came in at 106.6 in April, missing a
consensus forecast of 107.
The biggest decline on the FTSEurofirst 300 was EDF's 7.6
percent loss. The French utility has delayed a decision on its
Hinkley Point nuclear project, but it has secured a state-backed
financing package, which put pressure on the shares.
"We assume the capital increase will take place at a circa
15 percent discount to the share price," Exane BNP Paribas said
in a note, cutting its target price to 10 euros and reiterating
an "underperform" rating on the stock. "Our EPS estimates are
lowered to reflect the dilution from the capital increase."
Philips also fell, and was down 5.5 percent after releasing
its first-quarter results. Profit beat expectations, but Philips
said it was likely to float its lighting division in an initial
public offering.
That disappointed some investors, who had been hoping that
the Dutch medical equipment and services company might be able
to sell the unit.
Mining stocks also fell, with Anglo American and BHP
Billiton dropping 6 percent and 5 percent respectively,
as the price of copper weakened.
Oil and gas shares 1.3 percent, as crude prices
pulled back after a strong three-week run.
