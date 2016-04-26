European shares supported by firmer oil, earning updates

(ADVISORY - Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
* Pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 gains 0.2 pct
* UPM, BP up on better-than-expected results
* Banks outperform as StanChart rallies on results
* Air Liquide slumps after unexpected sales decline
By Danilo Masoni and Atul Prakash
MILAN/LONDON, April 26 European shares ended
slightly higher on Tuesday, supported by firmer oil prices and
encouraging company results, with pulp and paper maker UPM
and oil major BP rallying on
better-than-expected figures.
UPM surged 9 percent, the second biggest gain in the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300, after reporting a
34-percent rise in adjusted operating profit in the first
quarter.
"In Europe, local bourses are in the black, mostly on the
back of a rebound in crude oil prices contributing to the
markets risk-on sentiment and on positive corporate earnings
surprises from several companies," Oanda currency strategist
Dean Popplewell said in a note.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which
closed 0.6 percent lower on Monday after hitting a three-month
high in the previous week, ended 0.2 percent higher.
The European oil and gas index rose 1.1 percent
after oil advanced on a weaker dollar and a flood of new cash
into the market, although some analysts warned of increased
output from Saudi Arabia and Iran.
Shares in BP rose 4.3 percent. The company's profit dropped
80 percent in the first quarter but beat analysts' expectations.
BP also held its dividend and said it could cut capital spending
further.
"It appears the result was positively impacted by better
availability, lower costs and importantly a better trading
result," RBC analysts said in a note.
Banks rose 2.5 percent, making them the top sectoral
gainer. Standard Chartered soared 9.8 percent after it
posted stronger-than-expected first quarter results and said
restructuring costs were in line with its plans.
The earnings season is gaining momentum in Europe. According
to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, 16 percent of companies in the
STOXX Europe 600 have reported results so far, of which
half have met or beaten analysts' forecasts.
On the downside, Air Liquide shares fell 4.8
percent after the industrial gases supplier posted an unexpected
drop in first-quarter sales.
(Editing by Gareth Jones)