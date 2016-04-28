European shares fall after BOJ disappointment; BBVA, Airbus drop

(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.5 percent
* BBVA, Airbus lower after disappointing results
* But Deutsche Bank rises on surprise profit
MILAN, April 28 European shares fell on Thursday
after the Bank of Japan unexpectedly held off from expanding
monetary stimulus, impacting global equities, while BBVA
and Airbus declined after their earnings
updates.
BBVA was among the worst-performing stocks in Europe,
dropping 6 percent after Spain's second-biggest lender missed
estimates with a 54 percent fall in first quarter net profit.
Airbus also fell 4.6 percent after it reported a
heavier-than-expected seasonal outflow of cash and warned of
serious challenges for its A400M military plane.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
0.5 percent by 0726 GMT, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro
STOXX 50 index < .STOXX50E> dropped 0.6 percent.
European stocks tracked a pullback on several other major
global stock markets after the BOJ's move, which offset earlier
momentum on world markets after fears had eased that the U.S.
Federal Reserve would strongly signal it would raise interest
rates in June.
Among the top performers, Deutsche Bank rose 4.7
percent after it posted a surprise net profit in the first
quarter.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)