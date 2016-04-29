IAG and Restaurant Group weigh on European equities

(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
* FTSEurofirst 300 index falls 1.1 percent
* IAG shares down on weaker demand outlook
* Restaurant Group slumps after profit warning
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, April 29 European equities fell sharply
on Friday and headed for their biggest weekly decline in one
month, with the travel and leisure stocks leading the market
lower after updates from British Airways-owner IAG and
Restaurant Group.
The STOXX Europe 600 Travel and Leisure index fell 2
percent, the top sectoral decliner, putting pressure on the
broader market.
International Airlines Group fell 4 percent, the
top decliner in the FTSEurofirst 300 index, after
saying it would moderate its capacity expansion in the short
term in response to weaker overall demand, despite reporting a
forecast-beating rise in first-quarter profit.
Britain's Restaurant Group, which operates chains
such as Chiquito and Frankie & Benny's, slumped 23 percent after
warning on full-year profit outlook as it does not expect any
improvement in trading conditions in the short term.
Spanish lender Bankia fell 1.7 percent after
posting a 3.3 percent fall in first quarter net profit from a
year earlier as lower provisions offset pressure from low
interest rates.
"Weaker earnings are starting to become a problem. Companies
that disappoint are being punished disproportionately, while
those that surprise on the positive side shoot up, indicating
that markets are nervous and have little patience with
underperformance," Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP
Paribas Fortis said.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300, which hit a
three-month high last week, was down 1.1 percent by 0824 GMT. It
has fallen more than 1 percent so far this week and remained on
track to record its biggest weekly loss in one month.
Shares in Swiss money manager GAM, Swedish
engineering group Sandvik and German airline group
Lufthansa fell 4.2 to 5.8 percent as their shares
traded without the attraction of latest dividend payouts.
Among mid-caps, Ophir Energy slumped 17 percent
after the oil and gas explorer said it had ended talks to bring
Schlumberger on board as a partner on its Fortuna
project in Equatorial Guinea.
On the positive side, Danish wind turbine maker Vestas
rose 4.2 percent, the top gainer in the FTSEurofirst
300 index, after posting a stronger-than-expected first-quarter
operating profit before special items and maintained its 2016
forecasts.
