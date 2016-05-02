European shares tick higher in thin trading

LONDON May 2 European equities edged higher in
early trading on Monday, with a sharp decline in the previous
session prompting some investors to look for bargains.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
was up 0.1 percent, while both Germany's DAX and
Frances CAC were up 0.3 percent. Trading volumes were
thin as the UK market is closed for a holiday.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 fell 2.2 percent
in the previous session, with the index still down more than 6
percent so far this year.
On the downside, BASF and Continental
fell 3 percent and 2.4 percent respectively after their shares
traded without the attraction of latest dividend payouts.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)