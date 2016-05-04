European stocks hover near 3-week low, Dialog and BHP slump

LONDON May 4 European stocks hovered near a
three-week low on Wednesday, with shares in Dialog Semiconductor
and BHP Billiton among the worst performers.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had
fallen 1.7 percent in the previous session to a three-week low,
was flat.
Dialog shares slumped 9 percent after the maker of chips
used in Apple and Samsung Electronics
smartphones reported a 58-percent drop in underlying operating
profit.
Mining stocks such as BHP Billiton fell as weak
copper prices impacted the sector.
However, BHP underperformed its peers to decline by 6
percent after federal prosecutors in Brazil filed a 155
billion-real ($43.5 billion) civil lawsuit on Tuesday against
iron miner Samarco and its owners - Vale and BHP -
over the fatal collapse of a dam last November.
French bank Societe Generale rose 3.6 percent
after pledging further cost cuts this year, with the rise in
SocGen shares also lifting up the stocks of its rivals BNP
Paribas and Credit Agricole.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)