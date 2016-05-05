European shares propped up by gains at BT and oil majors

(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
* FTSEurofirst 300 rebounds, still down nearly 10 pct in
2016
* BT shares rise after stronger than expected earnings
* Firmer oil price lifts shares of major energy companies
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, May 5 European stock markets steadied on
Thursday, buoyed by some solid corporate earnings by firms
including BT, and a rise in the shares of major oil
companies that were boosted by a stronger oil price.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rebounded
slightly to stand 0.3 percent higher after falling 1.2 percent
in the previous session to its lowest level in almost a month.
The FTSEurofirst has lost around 10 percent so far in 2016,
hit -- like other global stock markets -- by worries about a
slowdown in China, the world's second-biggest economy, and
uncertainty over future U.S interest rate rises.
"Lower prices are starting to attract bargain hunters.
However, overall sentiment remains negative as uncertainty
concerning global growth, a potential U.S. rate hike in Q3
and disappointing corporate earnings continue to take a toll on
markets," said Markus Huber, a trader at City of London Markets
Limited.
BT was one of the best-performing stocks in the region,
rising 3.1 percent after BT reported a better-than-expected 6
percent rise in full-year earnings.
Firmer oil prices also lifted the shares of major oil
producers.
Tullow Oil jumped 6.8 percent while Spanish oil
major Repsol climbed 5 percent. Repsol shares gained
despite the firm posting a decline in first-quarter profits as
some analysts said it had still managed to beat market
forecasts.
