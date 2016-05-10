Pandora and Credit Suisse help European shares to advance

LONDON May 10 European shares advanced on Tuesday, with Danish jewellery maker Pandora surging after strong results and Swiss bank Credit Suisse gaining following its smaller than expected first quarter loss.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 1.1 percent by 0720 GMT, adding to a 0.5 percent rise in the previous session.

Miners were also in demand after slumping in the previous session, with the STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index rising 1.7 percent following a recovery in metals prices.

Pandora rose 7.2 percent after reporting a bigger than expected rise in first-quarter operating profit on strong sales growth and raising its full-year forecast.

Credit Suisse was up 5.5 percent. Although it saw tough market conditions continuing at least through the second quarter, it posted a lower than expected loss of 302 million Swiss franc ($311 million) for the first quarter. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)