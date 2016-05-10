Pandora and Credit Suisse help European shares to advance

LONDON May 10 European shares advanced on
Tuesday, with Danish jewellery maker Pandora surging
after strong results and Swiss bank Credit Suisse
gaining following its smaller than expected first quarter loss.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 1.1
percent by 0720 GMT, adding to a 0.5 percent rise in the
previous session.
Miners were also in demand after slumping in the previous
session, with the STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index
rising 1.7 percent following a recovery in metals prices.
Pandora rose 7.2 percent after reporting a bigger than
expected rise in first-quarter operating profit on strong sales
growth and raising its full-year forecast.
Credit Suisse was up 5.5 percent. Although it saw tough
market conditions continuing at least through the second
quarter, it posted a lower than expected loss of 302 million
Swiss franc ($311 million) for the first quarter.
