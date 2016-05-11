JC Decaux dives as European shares slip back

LONDON May 11 European shares slipped back on
Wednesday, with outdoor advertising group JC Decaux
among the worst-performers, as some weak earnings pushed the
market lower after two previous days of gains.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index and the
European STOXX 600 index were both down by 0.4 percent.
JC Decaux slumped 8.5 percent, as a weak second-quarter
outlook issued by the company caused several investment banks to
cut their ratings and price targets on the stock.
However, shares in Norwegian publishing company Schibsted
surged 8.4 percent after the company reported
first-quarter core earnings above expectations.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index is down 8 percent so far in 2016,
with world stock markets having been impacted by concerns about
a China-led global economic slowdown.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)