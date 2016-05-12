European shares fall as financial stocks falter

BRIEF-New Oriental announces results for the second fiscal quarter
Jan 17 New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc :
LONDON May 12 European stocks fell on Thursday as a drop in the shares of major financial companies such as Aegon and Credit Agricole weighed on the region's markets.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index declined by 0.7 percent, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index fell 0.6 percent.
Aegon was one of the worst-performing stocks in the region, slumping 7.8 percent after the Dutch insurer reported worse-than-expected first-quarter underlying pretax profit of 462 million euros ($527.19 million).
Credit Agricole also fell 3.6 percent after the French bank reported a 71 percent fall in first-quarter net income.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index is down by around 9 percent so far in 2016, with global stock markets having been impacted by concerns about weakness in China, the world's second-biggest economy. ($1 = 0.8763 euros) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)
Jan 17 The group created by the merger of Italy's Luxottica and France's Essilor will consider a listing in both Italy and France, as well as the United States, Luxottica founder Leonardo del Vecchio was quoted as saying on Tuesday.
LONDON, Jan 17 British Prime Minister Theresa May will give her speech about Brexit at 1145 GMT on Tuesday, her Downing Street office said.