European shares weighed down by oils; Bouygues rises afer results

MILAN May 13 European stocks fell in early deals on Friday following losses in Asia overnight and a pullback in crude oil prices.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.7 percent, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index fell 0.8 percent.

The oil sector index fell 1 percent after crude oil prices fell as a stronger dollar weighed and Russia warned that a global crude supply overhang could last into next year.

Carmaker BMW fell 3.7 percent, among the leading losers on the FTSEurofirst, as the stock traded ex dividend.

But Bouygues rose 3.7 percent after operating loss at the French construction-to-media conglomerate came in better than expected.

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni)