European shares rally after U.S data but Eutelsat plunges

* FTSEurofirst 300 index closes up 0.6 pct
* European stock markets climb back after U.S data
* Eutelsat drops over 27 percent after outlook cut
* Ubisoft rises after posting higher sales
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, May 13 European shares rebounded from
losses earlier in Friday's session as strong U.S. retail sales
data buoyed markets, although satellite company Eutelsat
plunged nearly 30 percent after slashing its outlook.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index had spent
much of the day in negative territory, but swung back up to
close 0.6 percent higher following the U.S figures.
The data showed U.S. retail sales in April recorded their
biggest increase in a year, suggesting that the world's biggest
economy was regaining momentum after growth almost stalled in
the first quarter.
"The strong U.S. data has lifted European markets, and we
are fairly bullish in the medium term," said MB Capital trader
Rick Jones.
French video games maker Ubisoft climbed 8 percent
after higher sales and a bullish outlook.
However, Eutelsat slumped 27.6 percent, making it the
worst-performing stock in the region. The satellite company cut
its outlook late on Thursday and suffered ratings downgrades on
Friday.
European markets have sagged in recent weeks, with some
investors blaming strength in the euro, uncertainty
before Britain's vote on June 23 on European Union membership,
and a political stalemate in Spain.
The FTSEurofirst remains down by around 10 percent so far in
2016, and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday
that a vote by Britain to leave the EU next month could hit the
global economy and world stock markets.
The euro dipped against the dollar as the U.S. currency rose
on the retail sales data, but some fund managers remained wary
of European equities.
"We're quite cautious about the European market even though
valuations are not expensive. Before taking big bets, investors
need to know what will happen on the political front and where
the euro will go," said Matteo Ramenghi, Chief Investment
Officer at UBS WM Italy.
(Additional reporting by Danilo Masoni in Milan; Editing by
Mark Trevelyan)