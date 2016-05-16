European shares sag as Eutelsat and Drax drop

* Eutelsat and Drax slump after broker downgrades
* But cost cutting plans lift Telecom Italia shares
* Morgan Stanley raises "defensive" stocks to overweight
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, May 16 European shares fell on Monday
with satellite operator Eutelsat and power station
company Drax slumping after broker downgrades.
Leading investment bank Morgan Stanley also advised
investors to stick with "defensive" stocks, namely those with
solid dividends and cashflow, given signs that the market
environment would remain difficult for this year.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
0.4 percent. Volumes were thin with the German and Swiss markets
closed for a public holiday.
Eutelsat, which plunged 27.6 percent on May 13 after the
company cut its outlook, dropped a further 7 percent on Monday
after Morgan Stanley cut its rating on the stock to
"underweight" from "equal weight".
Drax also fell sharply after Bernstein issued a similar
downgrade on the stock.
The FTSEurofirst is down by around 9 percent so far in 2016,
with global stock markets affected by concerns about weakness in
China, the world's second-biggest economy.
Doubts about whether China's economy is stabilising
resurfaced over the weekend when data showed investment, factory
output and retail sales in the country all grew more slowly than
expected in April.
Morgan Stanley said in a note that the uncertain outlook
meant it was a good time to favour defensive stocks.
"Although we have been cautious on European equities for the
last six months, we have not been positive on 'Defensives' as we
found them both overbought and expensive," said Morgan Stanley's
strategists.
"Although the latter issue has not improved materially, the
group's underperformance creates a more attractive entry point,
we believe, in the face of a tricky market environment this
year," they added.
JCI Capital portfolio manager Alessandro Balsotti also said
the renewed concerns over China could affect markets this week.
In spite of the weaker market backdrop, Telecom Italia
rose 3.5 percent, as investors welcomed a move by
Italy's biggest telecoms group to more than double the cost
cutting target in its new business plan.
"The positive surprise on cost savings would justify a
double-digit share price performance," said Banca Akros analyst
Andrea De Vita.
(Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Toby
Chopra)