European shares fall, commodity and travel stocks underperform

LONDON May 19 European equities retreated on
Thursday, with weaker oil and metals prices putting pressure on
commodity stocks, while concerns about another U.S. rate hike in
the near-term also weighed on markets.
Airline, travel and leisure stocks also fell after
Egyptair said that one of its planes, carrying 66 passengers and
crew on a flight from Paris to Cairo, had gone missing.
Officials with the airline and the Egyptian civil aviation
department told Reuters they believed the Airbus A320
had probably crashed into the sea.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had
risen 0.8 percent in the previous session, was down by 0.5
percent in early session trading.
Shares in British holiday company Thomas Cook
slumped 15 percent after Thomas Cook reported lower summer
bookings, while Airbus' shares were down 0.9 percent.
