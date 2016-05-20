European shares higher, led by UniCredit

(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
MILAN May 20 European shares were higher in
early trading on Friday, helped by gains in Asia overnight and
stronger oil prices, with UniCredit leading the
gainers on talk of possible asset sales.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had
fallen 1.2 percent in the previous session, was up 0.9 percent
by 0708 GMT. Miners and oil stocks were the top
sectoral gainers, underpinned by stronger commodity prices.
UniCredit rose 3.4 percent after media reports it
could look at asset sales to boost its capital base, which could
help ease concerns over a potential cash call.
A source with knowledge of the matter said UniCredit was
assessing the sale of stakes in FinecoBank, Turkey's
Yapi Kredi and Poland's Bank Pekao.
But Richemont was 4.5 percent lower after the
Cartier owner predicted no improvement in the trading
environment after sales growth slowed further and April sales
fell 15 percent, hit by weak demand for watches in Hong Kong and
Europe.
Reporting by Danilo Masoni