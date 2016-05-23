European shares led lower by commodity stocks, Bayer

MILAN May 23 European shares were lower in
early trading on Monday, weighed down by losses in commodity
stocks, while Bayer slumped after making an offer for
Monsanto.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had
risen 1.3 percent in the previous session, was down 0.7 percent
by 0712 GMT.
Miners and oil stocks were among the top
sectoral losers, both down more than 1 percent, on the back of
weaker commodity prices.
Bayer fell 3 percent after the German drugs and chemicals
group said it had made an offer to buy U.S. seeds company
Monsanto for $62 billion.
But Aixtron soared 15 percent after China's
Fujian Grand Chip Investment Fund agreed to make a 6 euros per
share offer to buy the German semiconductor equipment maker.
