European shares rise as financial stocks gain ground

(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
for site in development. See the bottom of the report for more
details)
* FTSEurofirst 300 rebounds from Monday's losses
* KBC and ING lifted by Goldman Sachs upgrade
* French group SEB rises after WMF acquisition
* Concerns remain over possible future U.S rate hikes
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, May 24 European shares rose on Tuesday,
shrugging off losses at the start of trading as firmer financial
stocks lifted the region's equity markets.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 and STOXX 600
indexes were both up by 0.6 percent, rebounding from
losses of a similar scale incurred on Monday.
The STOXX Europe 600 Banks Index outperformed with a
1.1 percent rise, adding the most points to Europe's stock
markets.
KBC and ING both climbed after Goldman
Sachs upgraded them both to "buy" from "neutral".
Italian bank UniCredit also rose 2 percent ahead
of a board meeting expected to formally approve the search for a
new chief executive.
Shares in French household equipment manufacturer SEB
surged 11 percent as investors welcomed SEB's move to
buy WMF, a German maker of coffee machines and silverware, from
KKR in a deal worth 1.6 billion euros ($1.8 billion) including
debt.
Nevertheless, some traders were sceptical about the market
rebound, with concerns about the possibility of a U.S. interest
rate increase in coming weeks having impacted world stock
markets over the last month.
In spite of Tuesday's move higher, the FTSEurofirst remains
down by around 4 percent over the last month.
"This is a bear market rally," said Andreas Clenow, chief
investment officer of ACIES Asset Management in Zurich, pointing
to headwinds from future U.S. rate rises and slow global
economic growth.
Clenow said he remained "short" on European equities, namely
betting on future declines on that market.
Hantec Markets' analyst Richard Perry also expected stock
markets to stay choppy before Britain's June 23 vote on
membership of the European Union, and until investors got more
clarity on the timing of any future U.S rate rises.
"I expect us to be in a sideways trend over the coming
month, although the longer-term trend is still a downwards one,"
said Perry.
Today's European research round-up
ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon (see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
for site in development). In a real-time, multimedia format
from 0600 London time through the 1630 closing bell, it will
include the best of our market reporting, Stocks Buzz service,
Eikon graphics, Reuters pictures, eye-catching research and
market zeitgeist. Breaking news and dramatic market moves will
continue to be alerted to all clients and we will continue to
provide a short opening story and comprehensive closing reports.
If you have any thoughts, suggestions or feedback on this,
please email mike.dolan@thomsonreuters.com.
Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA.