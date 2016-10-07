Mainland European shares slip while weak sterling lifts UK's FTSE

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
LONDON Oct 7 Continental European stock markets fell on Friday, with vouchers company Edenred and airline easyJet among the worst-performers, although a new slump in sterling propped up Britain's FTSE 100.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down by 0.6 percent. The STOXX 600 has fallen by around 7 percent since the start of 2016.
Edenred fell 3.4 percent after UBS cut its rating on the stock to "neutral" from "buy", while easyJet fell 3.9 percent after broker downgrades in the wake of easyJet's profit warning on Oct.6.
However, the FTSE 100 managed to outperform by rising 0.4 percent, with the slump in sterling seen as helping the FTSE 100's international companies, which often benefit from a weaker pound that can help exporters. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alison Williams)
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB) Further company coverage: