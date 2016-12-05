版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 5日 星期一 15:50 BJT

Italian banks seen opening 5-6 pct lower: trader

LONDON Dec 5 Italian banks are seen down 5 to 6 percent on Monday, according to traders, as potential political uncertainty in the aftermath of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's resignation following a crushing defeat in a constitutional referendum clouds the outlook for a clean-up of bad debts.

Traders also saw European banks down 2-3 percent.

In a note to clients, Morgan Stanley said state aid at Banca Monte dei Paschi looked increasingly likely adding that the "No" vote made it more difficult for Italy's third-largest bank to find an anchor investor.

Italian banks are down nearly 50 percent so far this year. (Reporting by Atul Prakash, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐