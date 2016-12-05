Italian banks seen opening 5-6 pct lower: trader

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Dec 5 Italian banks are seen down 5 to 6 percent on Monday, according to traders, as potential political uncertainty in the aftermath of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's resignation following a crushing defeat in a constitutional referendum clouds the outlook for a clean-up of bad debts.
Traders also saw European banks down 2-3 percent.
In a note to clients, Morgan Stanley said state aid at Banca Monte dei Paschi looked increasingly likely adding that the "No" vote made it more difficult for Italy's third-largest bank to find an anchor investor.
Italian banks are down nearly 50 percent so far this year. (Reporting by Atul Prakash, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.