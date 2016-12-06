Weaker commodities shares drag down European equities

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Dec 6 European shares edged lower in early trading on Tuesday, with commodities-related stocks coming under pressure following a drop in prices of crude oil and industrial metals.
The pan-European STOXX Europe index was down 0.2 percent. Italy's FTSE MIB was trading flat after finishing down 0.2 percent on Monday following political jitters in Italy.
The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index dropped 1.4 percent, the biggest sector faller, after prices of major industrial metals such as copper, aluminum and nickel fell 0.5 to 1.2 percent.
Energy shares also slipped, with the regional oil and gas index falling 0.8 percent after crude oil fell after its output rose in virtually every major export region despite plans by OPEC and Russia to cut production.
Shares in Anglo American, BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto and BP fell 1 to 2.4 percent.
Among mid-caps, Britain's CMC Markets and IG both slumped more than 20 percent after UK's financial watchdog proposed stricter rules for CFD (contract for difference) products. (Reporting by Atul Prakash, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.