European shares on a Q4 high as banks gain further ground

LONDON Dec 7 European shares rose on Wednesday
with the regional banking index hitting an 11-month peak after
Credit Suisse announced further costs cuts and Italian banks
poised for their best two-day run since 2012.
The STOXX Europe 600 Banks index was up 1.6 percent
after climbing to its highest level since January. Credit Suisse
rose 4 percent after announcing more than 1 billion
Swiss francs ($991 million) in extra cost cuts.
Italian banks rose 2.2 percent, with Reuters
exclusively reporting Italy was preparing to take a 2 billion
euros controlling stake in Monte dei Paschi di Siena
as the bank's hopes of a private funding rescue faded following
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's decision to quit.
Italian banks are now up nearly 12 percent since Monday's
close.
Shares in Monte dei Paschi di Siena were up 8.9 percent, a
day after Italian banks climbed 9 percent on short covering
before a European Central Bank meeting this week and after
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said he would step down
following the referendum's defeat.
Miners tracked stronger metals prices, with the European
sector index rising 2.1 percent. The STOXX 600
was up 0.6 percent in early trades.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)