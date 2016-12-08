European shares hit three-month high, focus on ECB

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Dec 8 European shares climbed to a three-month high on Thursday, mirroring gains on Wall Street and in Asia, with investors betting that the European Central Bank will extend its asset purchase programme after a policy meeting later in the day.
The central bank, which aims to boost stubbornly weak price growth, will announce its main policy decisions at 1245 GMT, followed by ECB President Mario Draghi's news conference at 1330 GMT.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index advanced for a fourth straight session and was up 0.2 percent by 0823 GMT after climbing to its highest level since early September. The index has gained 2.7 percent so far this week and is on track for its best weekly gain since July.
Miners were also in demand, with the regional index rising 0.2 percent to its highest level since mid-2015, after metals prices rose on a softer U.S. dollar and strong Chinese commodities import figures. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Louise Ireland)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.