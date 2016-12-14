European shares retreat from 11-month highs, Actelion slumps

LONDON Dec 14 European shares pulled back from
11-month high on Wednesday, with Switzerland's Actelion
slumping after U.S. healthcare company Johnson & Johnson
ended discussions regarding a potential deal with Europe's
largest biotech firm.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.4
percent in early trading with healthcare and consumer staples
sectors the biggest drags on the benchmark.
Italian banks fell 1.5 percent giving up some of
the strong gains seen in the previous session. Shares in Monte
dei Paschi di Siena were halted after rising more than
4 percent as the troubled Italian lender confirmed the European
Central Bank had rejected its request for more time to raise
capital.
Mediaset extended its rally with shares rising 7.4
percent and the top performers on the STOXX 600. Top shareholder
Fininvest and Vivendi both raised their stakes in the
Italian broadcaster. Mediaset shares are now up 40 percent in
two days.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)