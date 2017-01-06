European shares edge lower, FTSE heads for 5th week of gains

LONDON Jan 6 The pan-European STOXX 600 index
edged lower early on Friday following a drop in
commodity-related stocks, although the benchmark index remained
on track for its best weekly performance since the middle of
December.
Britain's commodity-heavy FTSE 100 index fell 0.1
percent after hitting a new record high in the previous day.
However, it was on track for its fifth straight week of gains.
The STOXX 600 index was trading 0.2 percent lower by 0830
GMT, further retreating from a one-year high set earlier this
week. It has gained nearly 1 percent this week.
Precious metals miner Fresnillo and Randgold
Resources fell more than 2 percent after gold slipped
from one-month high on a surge in the dollar, and ahead of U.S.
jobs data later in the day.
Industrial metals miners also came under pressure following
a drop in prices of major base metals. Shares in Anglo American
, Antofagasta and Rio Tinto were down
0.5 to 1.4 percent.
Investors awaited U.S. jobs data later in the day for clues
about the stock market's near-term direction. Non-farm payrolls
likely increased by 178,000 jobs in December after the same gain
in November, according to a Reuters survey of economists.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)