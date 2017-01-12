European shares down, health care sector weighs

(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
LONDON Jan 12 European shares fell on Thursday
in early deals, weighed down by a drop among healthcare stocks
after U.S. President-Elect Donald Trump targeted
pharmaceuticals' drug pricing in a press conference.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.5
percent, and Europe's healthcare sector index dropped
1.6 percent, the biggest sectoral faller.
Donald Trump on Wednesday commented on the need for
competitive drug pricing, saying pharmaceutical companies were
"getting away with murder" by charging high drug prices.
Swiss luxury goods group Richemont was the top
European gainer, jumping 8 percent after its trading update
indicated a pick-up in demand for watches and jewellery. Shares
in peer Swatch Group also rose 5.4 percent.
Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 was down 0.3 percent,
with retailers Tesco and AB Foods top fallers
after they reported results.
(Reporting by Helen Reid, editing by Kit Rees)