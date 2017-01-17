European shares steady as banks turns positive after May speech

* Pan-European STOXX index up 0.1 pct; UK's FTSE down 1 pct
* Banks, travel stocks lead gainers after May's Brexit
speech
* Miners down, Zalando top faller as sales growth
disappoints
(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
Recasts after May's speech)
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, Jan 17 European shares steadied on
Tuesday, coming off lows as British Prime Minister Theresa May
detailed her country's position on leaving the European Union,
helping banking and travel stocks turn positive.
The pan-European STOXX index was up 0.1 percent,
having fallen as much as 0.7 percent just before May began
speaking. Britain's blue-chip FTSE fell 1 percent to the
day's low as the sterling surged on May's speech.
Concerns over a hard Brexit had weighed strongly on the
pound helping the FTSE end at record highs earlier this week.
May said Britain would leave the EU's single market when it
exits the EU but promised a parliamentary vote on any deal and
stressed it would seek to stay a key European
partner.
"Markets and sterling moved higher after May said the final
decision is going to be taken by parliament. That could let
(investors) assume that hard Brexit may be slightly more soft,"
said Carlo Alberto De Casa, Chief Market Analyst at Activtrades.
Europe's banking index rose 0.8 percent, reversing
earlier losses and making it the biggest sectoral gainer in
Europe. Top gainers were UK's Standard Chartered and
Royal Bank of Scotland, both up more than 4 percent.
"Banking stocks are also performing (well) after May's
declarations relieved fears of an exodus of UK-based banks, said
Yann Quelenn, market analyst at Swissquote Bank.
"Single market access is key and abandoning would spell the
end for such institutions to provide services across the EU," he
said.
Italian banks rose 1.8 percent, helped by an
upbeat note from Goldman Sachs.
"Since the Italian referendum, market repair has
accelerated: while the stock of non-performing loans at banks is
likely to take time to revert to average levels, a series of
announcements by banks should be positive steps towards market
repair," Goldman said in a note.
Travel stocks were also in demand, with the sectoral
index up 0.7 percent.
Lufthansa rose 6 percent, attracting interest
after an Italian paper reported Abu Dhabi-based Etihad was
interested in taking a stake in it, while Easyjet and
Ryanair rose 3.7 and 0.8 percent respectively.
May said that maintaining the common travel area with
Ireland will be a priority.
Basic resources stocks remained weak, down 0.4
percent, hurt by lower prices. Anglo American and BHP
Billiton both fell more than 2 percent.
Shares in German fashion retailer Zalando were the
biggest STOXX faller, down 6.7 percent after its sales growth
disappointed expectations.
(Additional reporting by Helen Reid; Editing by Hugh Lawson)