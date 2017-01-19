Zodiac Aerospace rockets after Safran bid, boosts European shares

LONDON Jan 19 European shares rose on Thursday
in early deals, as Zodiac Aerospace's shares surged
after France's Safran's takeover offer, and
Moneysupermarket.com jumped after results.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.1 percent
in early trade.
Zodiac Aerospace rocketed 21.6 percent after
Safran offered $9 billion to buy the aircraft seat manufacturer.
Shares in Safran gained 1.7 percent.
Earnings boosted shares in Moneysupermarket.com, up
nearly 10 percent at their highest level since March 2016 after
the price comparison website said that it expected an 8 percent
rise in operating profit.
Royal Mail's results were received less
enthusiastically, its shares falling 4.2 percent and weighing on
the blue chip FTSE 100 index, which retreated 0.1
percent.
A meeting from the European Central Bank later in the day
was also in focus, at which the ECB is expected to keep policy
unchanged.
Overnight, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signalled that
the U.S. central bank is poised to pursue a path of steady
interest rate hikes.
