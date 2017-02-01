European shares higher, Volvo and Julius Baer shine after profit beats

LONDON Feb 1 European shares rose on Wednesday,
led by financials and industrials, as healthy corporate results
from a slew of regional bluechips underpinned major benchmark
indices.
Shares in Swedish truck maker Volvo jumped more
than 7 percent and were just shy of their highest in 6 years
after the company topped profit forecasts. They were the top
performers on the pan-European STOXX 600.
Swiss bank Julius Baer led the banking sector index
higher, up 5.3 percent and the second top gainer in the STOXX,
after Switzerland's third-largest listed bank posted net profits
ahead of expectations.
German engineering firm Siemens was also a top
European gainer, up 4.3 percent after it raised its Q1 profit
beat forecasts.
Swedish stocks featured on the list of the biggest laggards
across Europe too with home appliance maker Electrolux
down 3.3 percent and engineering firm Trelleborg
down 2.4 percent following results disappointments.
(Reporting by Helen Reid, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)