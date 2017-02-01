European shares gain ground, led by industrials after strong euro zone manufacturing data

(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
* European major indexes up as manufacturing activity
expands
* Basic resources, industrials lead sectors higher
* Volvo, Siemens shine after earnings beats
* Ocado loses ground after Tuesday's rally
By Helen Reid
LONDON, Feb 1 European shares were firmly up on
Wednesday after three days of losses, with basic resources and
industrials leading, boosted by healthy corporate results and
positive manufacturing data out of regional heavyweights France,
Germany and Italy.
The pan-European STOXX index was up 0.8 percent,
led by Swedish truck maker Volvo and German engineering giant
Siemens.
French manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace
in nearly six years in January as demand firmed up, while German
factory growth was the highest in three years, and Italy's also
increased, albeit at a slower pace.
"Buoyed by the prospects of a reflationary US economic
policy under President Trump, it looks like manufacturers are
ramping up activity," said Neil Wilson of ETX Capital, in a
note.
Volvo shares were the top European gainers, up
6.4 percent after the company substantially outperformed
forecasts with a core profit of 5.66 billion Swedish crowns, and
raised its forecast for the European truck market.
Volvo's strength could also have been supported by Sweden's
manufacturing sector growth, the fastest in six years.
Shares in Siemens hit their highest level since
September 2000, after it raised its outlook, with industrial
business profit jumping in the fiscal first quarter.
"Clearly Siemens' transformation is under way and we see
little reason why the stock would not move more towards a sector
multiple," Liberum analysts said in a note, reiterating their
'buy' rating on the stock.
Industrials across Europe were buoyed by the manufacturing
data, with materials firm Saint Gobain and tire
manufacturer Michelin top gainers in France's CAC 40
index.
Finnish paper maker UPM-Kymmene was recovering slightly from
its biggest ever daily drop yesterday, up 3.9 percent, while
Swedish oil company Lundin Petroleum was up 4 percent after its
Q4 earnings beat consensus.
Spanish telecoms company Cellnex Telecom gained
5.5 percent, nearing its best ever daily gains, after announcing
an 854 million euro deal with French telecoms giant Bouygues
to build 3,000 telecoms sites in France.
Shares in British online supermarket Ocado, which
rallied sharply yesterday on better-than-expected profits, were
down 4.2 percent, top fallers in the STOXX 600, hitting their
lowest level since July 2016.
British asset manager Henderson Group was a top
European faller after Barclays cut its target price on the
stock.
Swedish stocks featured on the list of the biggest laggards
across Europe too with home appliance maker Electrolux
down 3.1 percent after results disappointment.
(Editing by Toby Chopra)