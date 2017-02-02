European shares down on poor earnings, Deutsche Bank suffers

(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
* STOXX 600 index falls 0.2 percent
* Deutsche Bank and Kesko among top fallers
* Nokian features among biggest gainers
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Feb 2 European equities fell on
Thursday, with companies such as Germany's Deutsche Bank
and Denmark's Novo Nordisk leading the
broader market lower after their results failed to cheer
investors.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.2 percent
by 0918 GMT after gaining 0.9 percent in the previous session.
The European auto index, down 1.2 percent, was the
biggest sector decliner as Mercedes maker Daimler
fell 4 percent after its fourth-quarter results missed
expectations, hampered by slowing U.S. and China auto market
growth as well as persistently weak truck demand.
Among the top fallers, Deutsche Bank fell 5.4
percent after posting a net loss of 1.9 billion euros ($2.05
billion) in the fourth quarter as legal costs for past misdeeds
outstripped gains from a rebound in bond trading.
"The bank is still undergoing a significant restructuring
process and ... the numbers don't really shed any further light
on whether the bank will need to raise extra capital, in order
to meet future international bank liquidity rules," said Michael
Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.
Drugmaker Novo Nordisk dropped 6 percent after the world's
top maker of diabetes drugs said fourth-quarter operating profit
came in below forecasts, while Kesko fell 5.9 percent after
reporting net sales of 2.77 billion euros, against a Reuters
poll of 2.95 billion.
However, the overall earnings picture stayed positive.
Thomson Reuters data shows one-fifth of the firms in the STOXX
600 have announced fourth-quarter results so far, of which 57
percent have beaten forecasts and 4 percent have met. Their
earnings in the quarter are seen up around 10 percent from the
same period of 2015.
Aberdeen Asset Management also faced selling
pressure, with its shares falling 4.4 percent after the company
said that total assets dropped 3 percent to 302.7 billion pounds
($383.22 billion) in the first quarter as fresh outflows after
the U.S. election overshadowed market gains.
Bucking the downward trend was Finnish tyre maker Nokian
, which rose 5 percent after reporting a rise in
fourth quarter operating profit.
Reckitt Benckiser was up 3 percent after announcing
that it was in advanced talks to buy baby formula maker Mead
Johnson Nutrition in a $16.7 billion deal.
"The market's initial reaction to the deal is positive, and
we can see why. RB's track record of reinvigorating brands is a
strong one, and they already have strong sales links into
pharmacies and supermarkets globally," said Steve Clayton, a
fund manager at Hargreaves Lansdown.
European shares got little direction from overseas markets.
Asian equities touched four-month highs after the Fed stuck to
its mildly upbeat economic view but gave no hint of accelerating
rate hikes.
(Editing by Richard Lough)