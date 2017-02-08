Earnings push European shares higher, Storebrand and Aberdeen lead

LONDON Feb 8 European shares rose on Wednesday
led by mining stocks and financials on a heavy day for regional
corporate results.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.5
percent. Britain's FTSE 100 was flat.
Norwegian insurer Storebrand was the best
performing stock on the index, up 6.9 percent to a nine-year
high after forecast-beating earnings and the first dividend in
six years was cheered by investors.
Shares of British asset manager Aberdeen Asset Management
, which have struggled over the past two years, rose 4.5
percent after RBC raised the stock to "sector perform" from
"underperform".
Nordic stocks were among the worst-performing stocks,
however, with Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moeller-Maersk
the top European faller, its shares down 6.2
percent after it missed fourth-quarter profit forecasts and
announced its chairman would step down.
Sweden's Handelsbanken dropped 4.3 percent, headed for its
worst daily losses in more than six months, after its profit and
dividend missed forecasts.
