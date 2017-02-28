Earnings underpin European equities, STOXX set for monthly gain

(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on

* STOXX Europe 600 index trades flat
* Index heads for positive monthly close
* Meggitt, GKN up after results
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Feb 28 European equities steadied on
Tuesday, with a rally in shares of companies such as GKN
and Meggitt following their encouraging results offset
by weaker miners.
The STOXX Europe 600 was flat in percentage terms
by 1028 GMT. However, the pan-European index, up 2.7 percent so
far in February, was heading for progress over the month after
slipping in January.
"European markets are trading little changed ... traders in
Europe seem to be needing persuading to increase their risk
exposure in form of more positive economic data or less
uncertainty going forward," said Markus Huber, trader at City of
London Markets.
"Overall sentiment is neutral to positive, however with
today being the last trading day of the month it wouldn't come
as too much of a surprise if we see the occasional round of
profit-taking."
Miners lost ground after prices of major industrial and
precious metals such as copper, aluminium and
gold fell. The European basic resources index was
down nearly 1 percent, the biggest sectoral decliner.
BHP Billiton, Anglo American, Rio Tinto
and Randgold Resources fell 0.7 to 2.6 percent.
Precious metal miner Fresnillo fell 1.5 percent,
tracking the broader sector weakness, despite reporting a more
than six-fold jump in its profit for the year on higher output
and metal prices and a weak Mexican peso. Some investors also
took profits after recent gains in its shares.
However, losses seen by the basic resources sector were
negated by some positive company updates.
Shares in Meggitt surged 11.5 percent, making them the top
gainers in the STOXX 600, after the British car and aeroplane
parts maker posted a 13-percent rise in adjusted profits and
raised its dividend payout.
Mike van Dulken, head of research at Accendo Markets, said
that investors were reacting to Meggitt's positive outlook for
2017 on expectations that the company would be a beneficiary of
increased U.S. military spending.
British engineering group GKN was up 6.6 percent after the
company reported a 12-percent rise in adjusted pretax profit,
beating market expectations, and said it would grow faster than
both its main aerospace and autos markets in 2017.
Ferrovial rose 4.8 percent after announcing results
and saying that its order book last year was higher than in
2015.
Elsewhere, price comparison site Moneysupermarket.com
and Dutch industrial services company Aalberts
Industries fell 5.2 percent and 5 percent respectively
as their results were not well received by investors.
UK mid-cap company Go-Ahead Group plunged 13 percent
after the British transport group said full year profits would
be lower than it previously expected due in part to repeated
strike action on the Southern rail business.
Across Europe, both Germany's DAX and France's CAC
were trading flat.
(Editing by Keith Weir)