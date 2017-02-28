European shares end February near 14-month peak ahead of key Trump speech

* STOXX 600 index up 2.8 percent in February
* Investors awaiting details on Trump tax, spending plans
* Defence companies among leading gainers; miners drop
* Burberry surges as activist investor buys stake
(Adds details, closing prices)
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, Feb 28 European shares edged higher on
Tuesday as investors awaited U.S. President Donald Trump's first
speech to Congress for more details on his tax cuts and
infrastructure spending plans.
The STOXX 600 rose 0.2 percent to snap a
four-session losing streak and end February up 2.8 percent,
close to a 14 month peak hit earlier in the month.
European shares have rallied more than 10 percent since
Trump was elected in November as global stock markets surged in
anticipation of his expansive economic policies. Investors have
also cheered data confirming an economic recovery in Europe and
a turn around in company earnings.
But on Tuesday investors said there were risks that Trump's
speech later in the day could disappoint, triggering a sell-off.
"This evening's speech will have to include a convincing
high level outline of tax cuts and spending increases for
euphoria to be sustained," Trevor Greetham, Head of Multi Asset
at Royal London Asset Management, said in a note.
Before the speech, Trump called on Monday for a "historic"
increase in military spending, fuelling sharp gains among
defence and engineering stocks. A White House budget official
put the potential boost to defence spending at $54
billion.
Europe's aerospace and defence index rose 2.1
percent to its highest closing level since December 2015.
British defence and energy engineer Meggitt was
the biggest gainer on the STOXX index, up 13 percent, buoyed by
Trump's remarks and a solid earnings update. The company posted
a 13-percent rise in adjusted profits and raised its dividend
payout.
GKN was up 4.9 percent after the British engineering
group reported a 12-percent rise in adjusted pretax profit,
beating market expectations, and said it would grow faster than
both its main aerospace and autos markets in 2017.
Spanish builder Ferrovial, which is also exposed to
the U.S. market, rose 4.3 percent after announcing results and
saying that its order book last year was higher than in 2015.
Shares in Burberry rose as much as 5 percent to a
1-1/2 year high in a late-day volume spike after activist
investor GBL disclosed a 3 percent stake in the luxury goods
company.
Berenberg analysts said the news was a positive for Burberry
shares, noting the sharp rally in Adidas after GBL
disclosed a 3 percent stake in the German sportswear maker in
2015.
The European basic resources index fell 1.1 percent,
the biggest sectoral decliner in Europe. It was dragged lower by
losses in mining heavyweights BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto
and Glencore even though these stocks recovered
from their lows as metal prices turned higher, lifted by ongoing
strikes in Canada and Chile.
Precious metal miner Fresnillo ended flat,
outperforming the sector after reporting a more than six-fold
jump in its profit for the year on higher output and a weak
Mexican peso.
Elsewhere, price comparison site Moneysupermarket.com
and Dutch industrial services company Aalberts
Industries fell 6.1 percent and 2.4 percent following
disappointing results.
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash and Vikram Subhedar;
editing by Richard Lough)