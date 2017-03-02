European shares end flat, Melrose and Subsea impress

* STOXX 600 flat at close
* Rights issue helps Cobham, results boost Melrose, Subsea
* Engie leads utilities
* Disappointments from Capita, Travis Perkins weigh
By Kit Rees and Helen Reid
LONDON, March 2 European shares paused for
breath on Thursday after a strong rally in the previous session,
though there were sharp gains from Britain's Melrose and
Norway's Subsea after well-received results.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended flat,
weighed down by falls among basic resources and banking
stocks.
What has been a generally impressive European earnings
season is moving into its latter stages.
"With 75 percent of companies having reported, STOXX 600 Q4
earnings per share are up 12.1 percent year on year, the
strongest number since Q4 2013," Deutsche Bank analysts said.
Results supported British mid-cap engineering turnaround
specialist Melrose Industries, which hit a record high,
up 10.5 percent, after its full-year revenue more than tripled,
helped by its acquisition of U.S. ventilation maker Nortek
Industries.
Subsea 7, the Norwegian oil services company, was
up 5.5 percent after it posted a fourth-quarter earnings beat
and said it would pay a special dividend.
The firm had been a short-selling target, with 8.8 percent
of it shares outstanding on loan according to IHS Markit, though
this number diminished 10 percent in the past month.
Engie, the French gas and power company, led the top-gaining
utilities sector, up 8.2 percent and marking its best
day since late 2008 after it posted 2016 earnings in line with
analysts' expectations.
British engineering firm Cobham, however, was the
top gainer, jumping more than 13 percent after saying it would
raise 500 million pounds ($614 million) in a rights issue to put
the company on a stronger footing after a "deeply disappointing"
2016.
"The context for the rights issue is essentially the weak
2H16 operating cash conversion, something that appears to have
been due to a sharp increase in working capital," Sandy Morris,
equity analyst at Jefferies, said.
"In terms of trading, 2H16 may not have shown the hoped for
improvement on 1H16, but our sense is that in 2H16 much of the
Group still performed satisfactorily."
British outsourcing firm Capita sank to the bottom
of the STOXX, down 9.1 percent after posting disappointing
results and announcing its CEO's departure.
British housebuilder Travis Perkins was another top
faller after it posted a decline in profit due to weak
performance in its plumbing and heating business.
