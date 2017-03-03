European shares drop on weaker updates, WPP and Berendsen slump

LONDON, March 3 European shares slipped in early
trading on Friday following some poor company updates, with WPP
falling after painting a cautious picture about its
outlook and Berendsen plunging following disappointing
results.
The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.4 percent by
0822 GMT. However, the benchmark index is up more than 1 percent
so far this week and headed for a positive weekly close.
Germany's DAX was down 0.5 percent, also pressured
by data showing retail sales fell unexpectedly in January.
WPP shares were down 5.8 percent after the world's largest
advertising group said it had seen a relatively slow start to
2017 and would plan conservatively for the year ahead after
hitting its 2016 target for net sales growth.
Workwear and hygiene company Berendsen slumped 16 percent,
the biggest decliner in the STOXX 600 index, after its financial
results and outlook statement. The company said the first half
will continue to be impacted by legacy operations in the United
Kingdom.
On the positive side, Gemalto shares rose 6.8
percent, top gainers in the STOXX 600 index, after the digital
security company said its profits from operations rose 7
percent in 2016.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Hugh Lawson)