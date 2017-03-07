European shares slip for 4th straight day as Aggreko, Casino sink

LONDON, March 7 European shares extended losses
on Tuesday on an earnings-heavy day as the biggest fallers
Aggreko and Casino were all weighed down by
results.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.2
percent, on track to post its fourth straight session of losses.
The five biggest fallers on the STOXX 600 all reported
results, with British temporary power provider Aggreko
slumping almost 11 percent after posting a 3 percent decline in
full-year underlying revenue amidst a gloomy outlook for 2017.
Likewise French retailer Casino Guichard also fell
5 percent after reporting full year earnings, while British
equipment hire firm Ashtead dropped 4.5 percent
following figures for the third quarter.
Results also drove gains, with Just Eat jumping 4.4
percent after the online food delivery company posted a 93
percent rise in earnings.
The earnings season in Europe has so far been relatively
strong, with 55 percent of companies in major regional markets
posting earnings beats, according to Eikon data.
