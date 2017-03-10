BT, oil stocks help European shares pop higher ahead of U.S. jobs data in focus

LONDON, March 10 European shares rose on Friday
in early deals, with gains underpinned by a rally among energy
stocks as well as BT as attention turned to
closely-watched U.S. jobs data due later in the day.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.3
percent, set for its third straight session of gains. The index,
however, was on track to post a slight loss for the week.
Oil & gas was the top-gaining sector, up 0.8 percent
and partially recovering losses from the previous session as the
price of oil rose from a three-month low.
BT was the top STOXX gainer, rising more than 5
percent after reaching a deal with regulator Ofcom to legally
separate its Openreach broadband division.
Among fallers, property developer Segro declined
4.2 percent after buying the remaining 50 percent stake in the
Airport Property Partnership (APP) joint venture, as well as
announcing a rights issue to raise 573 million pounds sterling
to finance the acquisition.
All eyes were on U.S. non-farm payrolls, due for release at
1330 GMT, for clues as to the likelihood of an interest rate
hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve next week.
(Reporting by Kit Rees, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)