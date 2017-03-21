European shares rise on banks, oil, as Fingerprint plummets

LONDON, March 21 European shares gained on
Tuesday with cyclicals, banking and oil stocks outperforming,
reversing a cautious start to the week.
Among banks, Deutsche Bank was the top gainer,
3.6 percent above its theoretical ex-rights price as the
subscription period for its 8 billion euro capital hike began.
French banks also rallied, with BNP Paribas,
Societe Generale and Credit Agricole up
between 1.1 and 1.8 percent, after the first presidential debate
at which centrist Emmanuel Macron cemented his status as
frontrunner.
Shares in Swedish biometric company Fingerprint Cards
plummeted 41 percent to a 20-month low after it said
it expected an even weaker first-quarter compared to an already
weak outlook, and withdrew its forecast for full-year revenues
and profitability.
Asset management firm Partners Group was the top
gainer after it posted a 41 percent rise in profits for 2016 and
hiked its dividend 43 percent, reconfirming gross client demand
for 2017 of 8 to 10 billion euros.
Dutch paints and coatings producer Akzo Nobel was
up 3.9 percent after reports U.S. company PPG was preparing a
renewed takeover bid after its initial offer was rejected.
(Reporting by Helen Reid; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)