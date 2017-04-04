European shares under pressure as autos, banks fall; oil stocks recover

* STOXX 600 flat
* Autos, banks under pressure
* Oil stocks, miners recover
* Rotork boosted by upgrade
(Recasts, adds quotes and details, updates prices)
By Kit Rees
LONDON, April 4 The muted start to the second
quarter continued on Tuesday as European shares struggled for
direction in choppy trade on Tuesday, weighed by weakness in the
autos sector though gains in oil-related stocks and miners
provided some support.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was flat in
percentage terms at 0902 GMT, while the resources-heavy FTSE 100
outperformed and was up 0.4 percent.
"Heading into Q2 there’s a lot on the table. There’s a lot
of currency risk going on at the moment, which is causing a bit
of market uncertainty, especially in the FTSE and the Euro STOXX
50,” said John Moore, trader at Berkeley Capital, referring to
Europe's blue chip index.
Autos were the biggest sectoral losers, down 1.4
percent, with Schaeffler, Peugeot and BMW
leading the sector lower.
Figures for U.S. sales of new vehicles in March at major
carmarkers came in below market expectations while investor
worries over the outlook for diesel vehicles has cast a cloud
over European auto stocks.
Banking stocks were also under the cosh, falling 0.5
percent. Spain's Banco Popular extended its slide from
the previous session, taking losses over the past two sessions
to more than 13 percent after the lender announced a restatement
on Monday and said that its CEO is to step down.
Oil stocks were among standout sectoral gainers,
however, rising around 0.3 percent, rebounding from losses in
the previous session. Likewise, basic resources stocks
rose 0.3 percent.
Broker action boosted individual names, with Rotork
jumping 4.6 percent after JP Morgan raised the valve-control
systems maker to "overweight" from "neutral".
"We believe the group's earnings power has increased and
earnings can significantly exceed previous peaks," analysts at
JP Morgan said in a note.
"Our analysis increases our confidence that end-market
headwinds are easing, the group remains well positioned to
benefit from the recovery and growth opportunities exist outside
of just oil & gas capex."
Belgium biotech firm Galapagos was another top
riser, up 2.1 percent after launching three new phase two
"proof-of-concept" studies.
Stocks with South African exposure, such as Old Mutual
and Investec, were also down, falling 2.5
percent and 1.8 respectively after S&P Global Ratings cut the
country's credit rating to sub-investment grade with a negative
outlook, sending the rand lower.
(Reporting by Kit Rees; editing by Mark Heinrich)