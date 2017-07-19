FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
Earnings lift European shares as ASML boosts tech, Reckitt jumps
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
路透调查
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
分析：把脉金融开活血化瘀药方 支撑中国实体经济行稳致远
深度分析
分析：把脉金融开活血化瘀药方 支撑中国实体经济行稳致远
新闻稿：亚投行获“AAA/A-1+”评级 展望稳定--标普
财经视点
新闻稿：亚投行获“AAA/A-1+”评级 展望稳定--标普
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月19日 / 早上7点32分 / 1 天前

Earnings lift European shares as ASML boosts tech, Reckitt jumps

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - A slew of upbeat updates from European firms helped regional indexes rise in early deals on Wednesday and recoup some of the previous session's sharp losses.

With almost every sector in positive territory, the pan-European STOXX 600 index rose up 0.3 percent while the blue chips gained 0.2 percent.

Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML, up 4 percent, boosted the tech sector. The firm beat quarterly earnings estimates thanks to strong demand from manufacturers of memory chips.

Likewise strong first-quarter results from British packaging firm RPC Group boosted the stock more than 6 percent to the top of the STOXX, while home appliance maker Electrolux hit a record high after reporting a bigger-than-expected rise in second-quarter earnings and lifting its market forecast for North America.

Falls among mining firms weighed on Britain's FTSE 100 , which declined 0.1 percent, while mid caps were flat in percentage terms as utility Drax Group dropped 6 percent after reporting a first half pretax loss.

Cross-border deal-making rolled on with Reckitt Benckiser up 1.6 percent after saying it would sell its food business to U.S. spice and herbs co McCormick & Co Inc for $4.2 bln. Reckitt shares were the biggest boosts on the FTSE 100. (Reporting by Kit Rees, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below