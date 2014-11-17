European stocks pare losses, supported by Italian banks

EDINBURGH Nov 17 European stocks pared losses
on Monday and turned slightly positive as resilience in
peripheral banks boosted the euro zone's main index.
The EuroSTOXX 50 turned positive, up 0.2
percent, led up as Italian banks Unicredit and Intesa
Sanpaolo extended gains.
Nomura earlier reiterated a "buy" rating on Unicredit, and
lifted its target price on Intesa.
Meanwhile, Spain's Banco Santander was said to be studying
the possible acquisition of Italy's Banca Carige for
around 700 million euros, El Confidencial reported, citing
sources with knowledge of the process.
"A lot of risk is priced in to the banks, and there's room
for a big rally in the banks. They've been out of favour, and
now stress tests are out the way, they can keep climbing," Zeg
Choudhry, managing director at LONTRAD, said.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was flat at 1,345.46 at 1311
GMT, led up by Merck, which extended gains to rise 3.7
percent after U.S. pharmaceutical Pfizer signed a deal for
rights to a cancer programme.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Lionel Laurent)