European shares steady as Actelion advances

LONDON Oct 20 European shares were steady on Tuesday, with biotechnology group Actelion climbing after it raised its earnings forecast although mining stocks continued to fall in the wake of weak China data.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was flat while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index edged up by 0.1 percent.

Actelion rose 4 percent after it raised its full-year earnings forecast as sales of its new drug to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension beat analysts' expectations.

However, miners such as Glencore and BHP Billiton fell for the second session in a row in the aftermath of data from China on Monday, which showed growth was at its slowest since the global financial crisis. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alistair Smout)