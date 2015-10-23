European shares extend ECB-led rally

LONDON Oct 23 European shares climbed higher on
Friday, extending a rally from the previous session, as
investors speculated on further monetary support in future from
the European Central Bank (ECB).
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.7
percent, building on a 2.1 percent gain in the previous session,
while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
advanced by 0.9 percent.
Shares in Norwegian insurer Gjensidige surged 11.2
percent after the company reported third-quarter profits ahead
of market expectations.
Home appliances maker Electrolux also gained 3.8
percent after the company reported third quarter earnings that
beat market expectations.
However, Ericsson fell 4.3 percent after it
posted third-quarter revenue and profits below market
expectations.
