European shares extend ECB-led rally led by carmakers

(Adds details, quote)
* FTSEurofirst 300 up 1.6 pct, DAX up 2.2 pct
* Stock markets extend ECB-inspired rally
* Drop in euro buoys sectors such as carmakers
* Gjensidige surges after profits beat forecasts
* TalkTalk slumps after cyber attack on website
By Danilo Masoni and Sudip Kar-Gupta
MILAN/LONDON, Oct 23 European shares extended a
rally on Friday, led by carmakers as investors speculated there
could be more monetary support from the European Central Bank
(ECB).
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 1.6
percent, building on a 2.1 percent gain in the previous session,
while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
also advanced 1.7 percent.
The ECB kept interest rates unchanged at a record low on
Thursday, but its chief Mario Draghi opened the door to a
possible deposit rate cut and said the central bank would
re-examine its quantitative easing scheme in December.
"Draghi has gone beyond expectations," said Consultinvest
fund manager Enrico Vaccari. "I believe European equities have
now the chance to climb back to their year highs as investors
know the ECB is ready to use its super bazooka, and
traditionally November and December have been favourable months
for equities."
The STOXX Europe 600 Automobiles Index rose 2.2
percent to outperform other equity sectors. Carmaker benefited
from a drop in the euro on the prospect of more monetary
stimulus, since a weaker euro typically makes European cars more
affordable for overseas buyers.
Germany's DAX rose 2.2 percent, helped by a rise in
carmakers such as Daimler and BMW.
"The DAX is a big runner today, as it typically performs
well on euro weakness," said Hance Markets analyst Richard
Perry.
European stocks were also propped up by some solid earnings
updates.
Shares in Norwegian insurer Gjensidige surged 14
percent after the company reported third-quarter profits ahead
of market expectations.
French luxury goods group Kerning also rose 8.9
percent after the company reported a dip in sales that was not
as bad as some analysts had feared.
However, Ericsson fell 6.4 percent after its
third-quarter revenue and profits missed market expectations,
while shares in British broadband supplier TalkTalk
slumped 6.1 percent after a cyber attack on its website.
A.P. Moller-Maersk sank 6.9 percent after the
shipping and oil giant cut its full-year outlook for underlying
profit by 15 percent, citing deterioration in the container
shipping market.
Nevertheless, most European third-quarter results so far
have beaten or met expectations.
According to data from Thomson Reuters StarMine, 64 percent
of companies on the European STOXX 600 index have
posted earnings this quarter that have beaten or met market
forecasts.
Today's European research round-up
(Editing by Andrew Heavens)