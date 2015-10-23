UPDATE 1-Markets cheer China rate cut

(Adds details)
LONDON Oct 23 European shares turned higher and
the Chinese offshore yuan fell against the dollar on
Friday after China cut deposit and lending rates to ease
monetary policy in the face of slowing growth.
U.S. equity futures also extended gains after the
announcement, while U.S. Treasury 10-year bond yields
hit a two-week high of 2.08 percent, up 5 basis
points on the day.
There was less of an impact on euro zone bond markets, with
the German 10-year yield edging up 1 bps after the move to touch
a day's high of 0.53 percent.
Traders and investors said the cut added to perceptions that
the post-crisis, central-bank-fuelled market rally was here to
stay. Comments by European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi on
Thursday pointed to potentially more policy easing in future.
"(Chinese economic) conditions remain weaker than
authorities would prefer ... For markets, this is a
risk-positive move given that the aim is to stimulate Chinese
activity," said Philip Shaw, an economist at Investec.
At 1157 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was
2.1 percent higher at 1,492.60 points, with miners up
more than 3 percent. China's offshore yuan hit a four-week low
of 6.3958 to the dollar after the decision.
