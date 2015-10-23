European shares soar as China adds steam to ECB-led rally

(Adds closing prices)
* FTSEurofirst 300 rises to 2-month highs, DAX up 2.8 pct
* China cuts rates one day after ECB signals stimulus boost
* Export-driven sectors like auto buoyed by weak euro
* Maersk, Ericsson hit by on disappointing results
By Danilo Masoni and Sudip Kar-Gupta
MILAN/LONDON, Oct 23 European shares rose to
two-month highs on Friday, with export-driven stocks such as
autos leading the way as China announced a surprise rate cut
just a day after the ECB signalled the possibility of stronger
stimulus measures.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 1.95
percent, building on a 2.1 percent gain in the previous session,
while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
advanced 2.17 percent.
China's central bank cut interest rates for the sixth time
since November on Friday, and it again lowered the amount of
cash that banks must hold as reserves in another attempt to
jumpstart a slowing economy.
The European Central Bank on Thursday kept interest rates
unchanged at a record low, but its chief Mario Draghi opened the
door to a possible deposit rate cut and said the bank would
re-examine its quantitative easing scheme in December.
"All export-oriented sectors that suffered in August and
September such as luxury and big industrial will certainly
benefit from the Chinese rate cut," said Consultinvest fund
manager Enrico Vaccari.
The STOXX Europe 600 Automobiles Index rose 3.2
percent to outperform other equity sectors. Carmakers benefited
from a drop in the euro on the prospect of more monetary
stimulus, since a weaker euro typically makes European cars more
affordable for overseas buyers.
Germany's DAX closed its strongest week since end
2011 with a gain on Friday of 2.8 percent, helped by a rise in
carmakers such as Daimler and BMW.
"The DAX is a big runner today, as it typically performs
well on euro weakness," said Hance Markets analyst Richard
Perry.
European stocks were also propped up by some solid earnings
updates.
Shares in Norwegian insurer Gjensidige surged 12.3
percent after reporting third-quarter profits ahead of market
expectations.
French luxury goods group Kerning also rose 10.6
percent after reporting a dip in sales that was not as bad as
some analysts had feared.
However, telecoms network equipment maker Ericsson
fell 6 percent after its third-quarter revenue and
profits missed market expectations, while shares in British
broadband supplier TalkTalk fell 4.4 percent after a
cyber attack on its website.
A.P. Moller-Maersk sank 5.2 percent after the
shipping and oil giant cut its full-year outlook for underlying
profit by 15 percent, citing deterioration in the container
shipping market.
Nevertheless, according to data from Thomson Reuters
StarMine, 64 percent of companies on the European STOXX 600
index have so far have beaten or met market forecasts
for the third quarter.
Today's European research round-up
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Alison Williams)