European shares get results lift, with Fed in focus

LONDON Oct 28 European shares edged higher in
early deals on Wednesday, buoyed by a fresh batch of company
earnings reports ahead of a Federal Reserve policy decision
later in the day.
Brewer Heineken rose 3.9 percent, the top
FTSEurofirst 300 riser, after reporting strong sales in Europe
and the Americas that came in above expectations. Belgian
pharmaceutical firm UCB rose 3.7 percent after its own
well-received results.
Carmaker Volkswagen also rose 3.2 percent after
announcing its first quarterly loss in at least 15 years.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.1
percent at 1,470.79, having fallen by 1 percent in the previous
session. It is 1.8 percent below a two-month high hit last week.
The Federal Reserve is expected to keep interest rates
unchanged after European markets close on Wednesday, and may
struggle to convince skeptical investors it can tighten monetary
policy before the end of the year in the face of U.S. and global
economic headwinds.
"October's FOMC statement is likely to include dovish tweaks
to the descriptions of payrolls and activity," strategists at
BNP Paribas said in a note.
