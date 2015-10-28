European shares rise alongside stronger energy stocks, Fed in focus

(Adds closing prices)
* FTSEurofirst 300 up 1 percent
* UCB, Heineken, GSK rally after results, Fiat down
* Meggitt sinks after profit warning
* Energy stocks extend gains as crude rallies
* Fed seen keeping rates unchanged
By Danilo Masoni and Alistair Smout
MILAN, Oct 28 European shares ended higher on
Wednesday as energy stocks rose on the back of a crude oil price
rally, though many investors stayed cautious ahead of a U.S.
Federal Reserve decision on interest rates.
The FTSEurofirst 300 closed up 1 percent, recouping
entirely Tuesday's decline. The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX
50 index rose 1.19 percent.
The Fed, which is expected to leave rates unchanged, will
announce its decision at 1800 GMT.
It may struggle to convince sceptical investors it can
tighten monetary policy before the end of the year in the face
of slowing U.S. and global economies.
"I doubt (Fed chair Janet) Yellen would want to sound
particularly aggressive. The latest data have been mediocre ...
and more time is needed to evaluate how far China and emerging
markets have stabilised," said Anthilia Capital Partners fund
manager Giuseppe Sersale.
Energy stocks were the top sectoral gainer with a
rise of 1.8 percent. Oil futures were up about 5 percent after
the United States reported a crude inventory build that reversed
bearish market expectations, extending gains from an earlier
rally traders said was triggered by a big algorithmic
trade.
Among standouts, Belgian pharmaceutical firm UCB
rose 6 percent, the biggest gainer in the FTSEurofirst, after
well-received results.
Brewer Heineken rose 4 percent after reporting
sales in Europe and the Americas above expectations.
Carmaker Volkswagen rose 3.9 percent after
announcing its first quarterly loss in at least 15 years, with
traders expressing relief that the results were not worse after
it was hit by an emissions test scandal.
"Investors are glad this is out of the way, which is why
shares turned higher. Volkswagen's sales figures are holding up
quite well, but we need to wait a couple of months to see the
real fallout," Peregrine & Black sales trader Markus Huber said.
GlaxoSmithKline rose 3.8 percent after reporting
better-than-expected earnings, helped by strong demand for HIV
drugs and flu vaccines, which offset a further slide in sales of
respiratory medicine.
Shares in Fiat Chrysler fell 2.2 percent after the
carmaker unexpectedly booked pre-tax charges of 761 million
euros for possible future recalls.
A quarter of STOXX Europe 600 companies have
reported results, and 59 percent of those have beaten or met
expectations, Thomson Reuters Starmine data showed.
On the STOXX Europe 600, Saipem rose 11
percent after it announced a cash call to help it to weather the
oil service recession.
Dialog rebounded from declines this week after
announcing disappointing figures on Monday. It provides chips
for Apple, whose results beat expectations.
Sweden said it would expand its bond-buying programme,
spurring an initial outperformance in Swedish blue chips
. They later pared gains to end up 0.85 percent.
Expectations that the European Central Bank will expand its
asset purchases in December, combined with a rate cut in China,
helped the FTSEurofirst 300 to two-month highs at the end of
last week.
Among losers, Meggitt fell 20 percent after a
profit warning and British bank Lloyds dropped 4.4
percent after it took a further charge for mis-selling insurance
and profits missed expectations.
(Editing by Louise Ireland and John Stonestreet)