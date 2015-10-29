European shares shrug off U.S. rate hike fears

LONDON Oct 29 European shares rose on Thursday,
shrugging off a choppy trading session in Asia after the U.S.
Federal Reserve left the door open to an interest-rate hike,
buoyed by a batch of strong corporate earnings reports.
News from the financial sector was more mixed, with Deutsche
Bank slipping into the red after scrapping its
dividend and Barclays down 3 percent after a 10-percent
quarterly profits drop.
Nokia surged 10 percent after reporting
stronger-than-expected profits and announcing a new shareholder
return plan, while Solvay gained 5 percent after
reporting a better than expected third-quarter underlying core
profit.
Telecoms equipment maker Alcatel-Lucent rose 9
percent after posting a net loss in the third quarter despite
higher revenues from its core networking products, but adding
that larger rival Nokia's plan to buy it was on track to
complete in the first quarter.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.3
percent at 1,489.45 points by 0811 GMT.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Lionel Laurent)